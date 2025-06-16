Christian Benteke Injury: Still out Sunday

Benteke (ankle) was still out with an injury for Sunday's 2-0 loss against Salt Lake.

Benteke has been sidelined since mid-May due to a thigh injury first and now an ankle injury. His timeline for return remains uncertain and he will hope to see positive news in the coming week since D.C. United has won only one of six MLS games without the Belgian striker. Benteke scored six goals in 12 league appearances this season and will hope to come back fit as soon as possible to help the team.