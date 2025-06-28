Christian Benteke News: On bench for Nashville clash
Benteke (ankle) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game against Nashville.
Benteke is finally available after being out for a month due to his ankle problem. Prior to that issue, the striker led his team with six goals in 12 matches. Thus, his return should mean a great boost to their attacking potential, especially if he eventually takes the starting spot back from Dominique Badji.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now