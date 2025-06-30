Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Christian Benteke headshot

Christian Benteke News: Returns from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Benteke took one shot and drew one foul in 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.

Benteke returned to action after missing the last six matches with an ankle injury. His return is a welcome addition to an attack that has looked lifeless without their big man up top. Look for Benteke to return to the starting lineup as early as Saturday's home clash with Atlanta United.

Christian Benteke
D.C. United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now