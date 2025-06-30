Christian Benteke News: Returns from injury
Benteke took one shot and drew one foul in 28 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Nashville SC.
Benteke returned to action after missing the last six matches with an ankle injury. His return is a welcome addition to an attack that has looked lifeless without their big man up top. Look for Benteke to return to the starting lineup as early as Saturday's home clash with Atlanta United.
