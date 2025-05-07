Fantasy Soccer
Christian Eriksen headshot

Christian Eriksen Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2025 at 3:59am

Eriksen (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday, one day before the clash against Bilbao in the Europa League, raising doubts about his availability for the game, according to the club.

Eriksen is in doubt for Thursday's second leg clash against Bilbao in the Europa League as he wasn't spotted in team training on Wednesday, one day ahead of the game. That said, his potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option recently for the Red Devils.

Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
