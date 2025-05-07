Christian Eriksen Injury: Doesn't train Wednesday

Eriksen (undisclosed) wasn't spotted in team training Wednesday, one day before the clash against Bilbao in the Europa League, raising doubts about his availability for the game, according to the club.

Eriksen is in doubt for Thursday's second leg clash against Bilbao in the Europa League as he wasn't spotted in team training on Wednesday, one day ahead of the game. That said, his potential absence wouldn't impact the starting XI, since he has mainly been a bench option recently for the Red Devils.