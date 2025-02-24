Christian Norgaard Injury: Injury leads to early exit

Norgaard exited Friday's 4-0 win over Leicester City early due to an injury, according to manager Thomas Frank. "He didn't feel that well at halftime. It was the right decision."

Norgaard only made it to halftime of Friday's match, with the midfielder having to leave the field due to an apparent hindrance. Nothing more was given on the situation, leaving him in question for Wednesday's match against Everton. He has been a regular starter, so the club will hope he is an option, with Yehor Yarmolyuk as a possible replacement if he misses out.