Christian Norgaard News: Completes Arsenal move

Norgaard has completed a permanent transfer from Brentford to Arsenal, his new club announced Thursday.

Arsenal have bolstered their midfield depth in a big way this summer, as Norgaard joins the London-based club days after the team also acquired the services of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad. Norgaard spent the last few years at Brentford, racking up 13 goals and 18 assists across 196 appearances in all competitions. Norgaard should be a solid depth addition for the Gunners, though he's not expected to handle the same important role he had at Brentford.