Christopher Cupps Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Cupps suffered a leg fracture while on international duty with USMNT U17 and is set to miss several weeks to recover, according to Alex Calabrese from MIR97 Media.

Cupps is set to miss several weeks due to a leg fracture suffered against Japan U17 in a friendly while on international duty with the USMNT U17. The defender avoided more serious damage but still needs several weeks to recover from the issue. That said, Cupps has mainly been a bench option for the Fire, so his absence will not force a change in the starting XI.