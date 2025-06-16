Christopher Nkunku Injury: Makes squad list

Nkunku (undisclosed) has traveled to the United States to participate with Chelsea in the Club World Cup, the club announced.

Nkunku ended the season injured but seems to have recovered since he is included in the squad for the Club World Cup starting Monday against LAFC for the Blues. Nkunku had been a regular starter in the frontline prior to his injury and could reclaim that role once fully fit. That said, his exact involvement will likely depend on his sharpness and fitness in training.