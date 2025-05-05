Christopher Nkunku Injury: Out at least ten days

Nkunku (undisclosed) will be out for ten to fifteen days, coach Enzo Maresca said in a press conference. "Christo will be out for I think one week or two weeks, we are not sure. We will see. He will be out for the next ten to 15 days."

Nkunku is dealing with an injury after the knock he received against Djurgarden on Thursday in the Conference League and will be out for 10 to 15 days. That said, he hasn't had regular playing time this season due to injuries, so his absence should not have much impact on the starting XI.