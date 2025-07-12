CJ Dos Santos Injury: Late call for Saturday

Dos Santos is questionable for Saturday's match against Chicago due to a nose injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Dos Santos is now dealing with a nose injury and is going to be a late call Saturday. This will likely lead to some testing for the goalie, needing to pass for him to get the nod. He is their regular starter in net, so this could force a change, with Pablo Sisniega or Jacob Jackson as possible replacements.