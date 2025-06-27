CJ Dos Santos News: Allows three goals in win
CJ Dos Santos registered one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 5-3 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
CJ Dos Santos turned aside just one of three Vancouver shots on target and made one clearance Wednesday as San Diego earned a 5-3 victory. After allowing just three goals across six appearances in May, San Diego's first-choice keeper has conceded five times in just three June appearances. Dos Santo will look for an improved performance Saturday when San Diego travel to take on FC Dallas.
