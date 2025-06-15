CJ Dos Santos News: Makes five saves at Minnesota

Dos Santos made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Minnesota United.

Dos Santos had a deficient first half, as a communication error with the defense led to Christopher McVey's own goal, and then he conceded a rebound that allowed the hosts to score again. Still, the keeper ended up equaling his most saves in nine games since April 19. His next test will be a visit to Vancouver, who have scored seven goals over their last five league matches.