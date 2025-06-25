Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Claudio Echeverri headshot

Claudio Echeverri Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Echeverri (ankle) is set to miss two to three weeks due to injury, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "[Claudio Echeverri] has a problem in the ankle. Will be two or three weeks out. I feel so sorry for him from all of us."

Echeverri was forced off at halftime in Sunday's game after suffering a bad ankle twist. Further examinations revealed that the issue is quite serious as he will be sidelined for two to three weeks to recover from the injury. This is a tough blow for the young Argentinian because the FIFA Club World Cup was a chance to show his potential ahead of the pre-season heading into 2025/26.

Claudio Echeverri
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now