Claudio Echeverri Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Echeverri (ankle) is set to miss two to three weeks due to injury, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "[Claudio Echeverri] has a problem in the ankle. Will be two or three weeks out. I feel so sorry for him from all of us."

Echeverri was forced off at halftime in Sunday's game after suffering a bad ankle twist. Further examinations revealed that the issue is quite serious as he will be sidelined for two to three weeks to recover from the injury. This is a tough blow for the young Argentinian because the FIFA Club World Cup was a chance to show his potential ahead of the pre-season heading into 2025/26.