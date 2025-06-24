Claudio Echeverri Injury: Suffers bad ankle twist

Echeverri was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 6-0 victory against Al Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup due to a bad ankle twist, coach Pep Guardiola confirmed in a press conference, according to City Xtra. "That's why he could not continue, but he's an incredible player, a big, big talent in small spaces, and I'm happy for him."

Echeverri scored an incredible freekick in the 27th minute of Sunday's game against Al Ain before suffering a bad ankle twist in a duel with the opposing goalkeeper. Echeverri was forced off at halftime and will likely undergo examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and whether he has to miss some time. His potential absence for future games would be a blow since he could have played some minutes and shown more of his potential ahead of the pre-season with the Citizens.