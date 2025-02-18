Cody Gakpo Injury: Remains out for Villa game
Gakpo will miss a second straight game after taking a heavy knock against Everton, coach Arne Slot confirmed in the press conference. "Cody is unavailable for tomorrow."
Gakpo will miss a second straight game due to a knock suffered against Everton. His next chance to return is Sunday against Manchester City. If he remains out, Diogo Jota will likely start again in the frontline.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now