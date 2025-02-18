Fantasy Soccer
Cody Gakpo headshot

Cody Gakpo Injury: Remains out for Villa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Gakpo will miss a second straight game after taking a heavy knock against Everton, coach Arne Slot confirmed in the press conference. "Cody is unavailable for tomorrow."

Gakpo will miss a second straight game due to a knock suffered against Everton. His next chance to return is Sunday against Manchester City. If he remains out, Diogo Jota will likely start again in the frontline.

