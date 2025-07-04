Cole Bassett News: Available as substitute Friday

Bassett (ankle) is on the bench Friday against Sporting Kansas City.

Bassett has bounced back after struggling to regain fitness in recent weeks, staying out of five of the previous six games. He should be a strong attacking midfield option if required in upcoming clashes, challenging all of Djordje Mihailovic, Ted Ku-DiPietro and Calvin Harris. In that case, Bassett will look to improve on his current totals of one goal and two assists across 14 MLS appearances.