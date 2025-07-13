Cole Palmer News: Wins Golden Ball at CWC
Palmer recorded two goals with one assist during the 3-0 win over PSG at the FIFA Club World Cup Final.
Palmer led Chelsea to an astonishing Club World Cup title with an exceptional performance over PSG, contributions to all three goals at the final. He was also awarded the best player of the tournament award, ending with three goals and two assists in six appearances, recording 21 shots and 12 chances created.
