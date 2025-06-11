Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley News: Leaving Burnley

Egan-Riley is departing Burnley to pursue an opportunity in France, according to his former club.

Egan-Riley will depart the club after being offered a long-term contract, as he will instead search for further opportunities in France. This comes despite the club's promotion to the Premier League, being a crucial part of that campaign after starting in 40 of his 41 appearances. The defender shouldn't struggle to find a new club, but Burnley will now be in search of a center-back to fill his spot as they prepare for Premier League action.