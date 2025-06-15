Conrad Jonathan Egan-Riley News: Signs with Marseille

Egan-Riley has signed a contract with Marseille until 2029, the club announced.

Egan-Riley came through the youth team of Manchester City and played his first professional game in the League Cup in 2021, at only 18-years-old. A few months later, Egan-Riley made his Champions League debut under coach Pep Guardiola before being signed by Burnley FC. After two loan spells at Hibernian and PSV Eindhoven, he returned to Burnley for the 2024-25 season and was outstanding featuring in 41 games in a defense that conceded only 16 goals in 46 matches. Egan-Riley was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season and will now discover the Velodrome after ending the U21 EURO Championship with England.