Conrad Wallem headshot

Conrad Wallem Injury: Could return against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Wallem (undisclosed) is questionable for Wednesday's match against Orlando, accoridng to Tom Timmerman of the St. Louis Dispatch.

Wallem could be in for a return Wednesday, labeled as one of the only players from St. Louis who may make his return. He is a regular starter, so this would be a good addition to the team. That said, he will hope to see his starting spot immediately if fit.

Conrad Wallem
St. Louis City SC
