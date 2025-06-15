Conrad Wallem Injury: Off hurt

Wallem played 21 minutes in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. He was subbed off due to injury in the 66th minute.

Wallem had come off the bench after returning from suspension. However, he was forced off after just 20 minutes of play against the Galaxy. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for St Louis, starting 15 of the 17 matches, totaling 23 crosses (three accurate) and 31 clearances. With no league game in the weekend, Wallem is expected to get another week of recover before the clash with Orlando on Wednesday.