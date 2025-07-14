Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Conrad Wallem headshot

Conrad Wallem News: Notches assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Wallem assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

Wallem was the recipient of an assist Sunday, finding Marcel Hartel in the 67th minute for the game-winning goal. This does mark the midfielder's first assist and goal contribution of the season, taking 21 appearances to reach that mark. He will hope to see more moving forward, although he is limited heavily by his more defensive role.

Conrad Wallem
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now