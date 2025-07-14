Conrad Wallem News: Notches assist

Wallem assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

Wallem was the recipient of an assist Sunday, finding Marcel Hartel in the 67th minute for the game-winning goal. This does mark the midfielder's first assist and goal contribution of the season, taking 21 appearances to reach that mark. He will hope to see more moving forward, although he is limited heavily by his more defensive role.