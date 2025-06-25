Conrad Wallem News: On bench midweek

Wallem (undisclosed) is eligible as a substitute option Wednesday against Orlando.

Wallem has received significant playing time while moving all around the pitch during the current campaign, but he's now set to record limited minutes after dealing with an unknown issue. He's a potential alternative to either Jayden Reid at left-back or Simon Becher in midfield, but in any case Wallem might be reliable mostly for passes and defensive numbers considering that he has scored no goals or assists in 2025.