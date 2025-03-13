Couhaib Driouech News: Nets goal in draw

Driouech scored in PSV Eindhoven's 2-2 draw Wednesday against Arsenal in Champions League action.

The forward made the most of his three shots (two on target), getting a goal in what was a largely meaningless game thanks to Arsenal's big lead on aggregate. Driouech should have more success in front of goal Saturday against RKC Waalwijk, a relegation zone squad which has conceded 49 goals in 24 league games.