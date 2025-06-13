Cristhian Stuani News: Brillant backup option again

Stuani featured in 40 games across all competitions with Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring 11 goals and providing two assists.

Stuani maintained his knack for scoring at 38-years-old and cemented himself as Girona's most consistent threat with 11 crucial goals in La Liga. His disallowed Champions League goal still highlighted his predatory awareness at elite level. As captain and talisman, his leadership clutch finishes and personality remain vital for Girona's competitive ambitions and his goal contributions were incredible since he averaged one goal contribution every 81 minutes played. Stuani will remain a regular figure as the striker next season and could see more starts since Girona will not play in Europe.