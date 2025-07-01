Cristhian Stuani News: Extends for one season

Stuani has reached an agreement with Girona to stay with the squad for one more season, the club announced.

Stuani arrived in the summer of 2017 and has become an emblematic figure for Girona, featuring in 289 games and scoring 140 goals across La Liga, Segunda Division and the Copa del Rey. Stuani will remain a regular figure up front next season and could see more starts since Girona will not play in Europe.