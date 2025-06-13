Cristian Arango Injury: Back available against Portland

Arango (hamstring) is back available for Friday's clash against Portland as he has been spotted traveling with the squad.

Arango missed the last four MLS games due to a hamstring injury but is back available for Friday's game against the Timbers. This is very good news for the Earthquakes since the Colombian is having a solid season with nine goals in 13 appearances with his new team. Arango is expected to return directly to the starting XI on Friday.