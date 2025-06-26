Cristian Arango News: Back among the goals
Arango scored in San Jose's 4-2 win over FC Dallas, his first since returning from injury.
The forward had seven shots (four on target) in the win, and will get some confidence back after seeing his scoring streak end last week against Portland. He has a great chance to start a new streak when facing LA Galaxy Saturday, a team that has surrendered the most goals in MLS play so far this season.
