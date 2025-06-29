Cristian Arango News: Five shots, no goal
Arango recorded five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Arango was decent in Saturday's outing but failed to score a goal despite his five shots, with only one finding the target. This gives him three straight games with five or more shots, although he has only seen one goal during that span. He remains at 10 goals and one assist in 16 outings.
