Cristian Arango News: Goal streak ends

Arango (hamstring) generated five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Portland Timbers.

Arango's latest appearance comes with bad and good news. Going into Friday, he scored in each of his last three MLS appearances, which means the striker's goal streak came to an end then. However, Arango's five-shot effort was admirable, and his most recent appearance indicates that he can continue to be a force up front for the Earthquakes.