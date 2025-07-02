Cristian Calderon News: Returns to Necaxa on loan

Calderon is back at Necaxa for at least the next season on loan from Club America, the team announced Tuesday.

Calderon was part of the Azulcremas' last two titles in 2024, although he wasn't always a starter as he rotated with Cristian Borja. During his three campaigns with America, Calderon managed just one goal and one assist in league play. However, in his previous spells in Necaxa and Chivas, he stood out as a highly offensive wing-back, with periods of up to five goals and two assists in a single year. He may have a decent chance of playing in the upcoming tournament, especially if Alejandro Mayorga leaves in the remaining days of the transfer window.