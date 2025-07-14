Menu
Cristian Dajome News: Nets as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 14, 2025

Dajome scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Dajome replaced Ramiro Sordo in the 80th minute and netted the third in the 89th with a brilliant run showcasing athleticism and precision. He also made a tackle and a clearance. This marked his first goal in Liga MX.

