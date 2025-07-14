Cristian Dajome News: Nets as substitute

Dajome scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Pumas UNAM. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Dajome replaced Ramiro Sordo in the 80th minute and netted the third in the 89th with a brilliant run showcasing athleticism and precision. He also made a tackle and a clearance. This marked his first goal in Liga MX.