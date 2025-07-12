Cristian Espinoza Injury: Out with injury

Espinoza is out for Saturday's match against Minnesota due to a lower-body injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Espinoza is going to head to the sidelines Saturday, somewhat surprisingly, having suffered a lower-body injury with no update. This will force a change while he is out, as he is a crucial piece of the team when fit. That said, Ousseni Bouda is likely a replacement in the attack for Espinoza for the time being.