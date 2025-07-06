Cristian Espinoza News: Main creator for San Jose
Espinoza crossed 13 times (five accurate) and created seven chances during Saturday's 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.
Espinoza was held off the scoresheet, but was the main creator for San Jose leading the team in crosses and chances created. The attacker has two assists to go along with five shots, 17 chances created and a whopping 38 crosses over his last three appearances.
