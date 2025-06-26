Cristian Espinoza News: Offensive machine in win
Espinoza finished with two assists in San Jose's 4-2 victory Wednesday against FC Dallas.
The attacker had 16 crosses and eight corner kicks in this match, creating seven chances while also putting three shots up (zero on target). Espinoza is the engine for this San Jose team and should continue posting video game numbers Saturday against LA Galaxy, the worst defensive side in MLS.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now