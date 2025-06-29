Cristian Espinoza News: Whips in nine crosses

Espinoza had two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Espinoza took to the field for 90 minutes once again Saturday, seeing a decent display in the attack with his two shots, three chances created and nine crosses. However, he was unable to continue his goal-contribution streak after he saw two assists last outing. That said, the attacker remains at only two goal contributions in his past six outings.