Cristian Espinoza headshot

Cristian Espinoza News: Whips in nine crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Espinoza had two shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Espinoza took to the field for 90 minutes once again Saturday, seeing a decent display in the attack with his two shots, three chances created and nine crosses. However, he was unable to continue his goal-contribution streak after he saw two assists last outing. That said, the attacker remains at only two goal contributions in his past six outings.

Cristian Espinoza
San Jose Earthquakes
More Stats & News
