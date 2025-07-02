Cristian Rivero News: Heads back to Valencia

Rivero is returning to his parent club Valencia after ending his season-long loan spell in Albacete.

Rivero featured in seven games across all competitions for Albacete while on loan from Valencia, conceding 13 goals and keeping one clean sheet. The goalkeeper is now returning to his parent club with one year remaining on his contract, and his future remains unclear since it is not yet certain whether he will join the senior squad of the Valencians heading into the 2025/26 season.