Cristiano Biraghi News: Sticking around at Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Biraghi has penned a two-year contract after being permanently signed by Torino.

Biraghi quickly became a linchpin of the starting lineup after joining in January and will likely have a similar role under new coach Marco Baroni. He posted 25 key passes, 107 crosses (32 accurate), 40 corners and 16 tackles in 15 appearances, with three clean sheets and no goal contributions.

Cristiano Biraghi
Torino
