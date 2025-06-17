Daler Kuzyaev News: Exits Le Havre
Kuzyaev has departed Le Havre for free agency, according to his former club.
Kuzyaev will enter free agency this offseason after two campaigns with Le Havre, with the club announcing his departure. He did start in six of his 12 appearances last season, seeing more of a rotational role. That said, he was unlikely to hold a major role moving forward, likely the reason for his exit.
Daler Kuzyaev
Free Agent
