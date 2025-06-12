Daler Kuzyaev News: Limited presence with HAC

Kuzyaev made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal.

Kuzyaev had a significant decrease in playing time this season compared to last year as he played four times fewer minutes. The Russian lost his starting spot mid-season after Junior Mwanga arrived on loan from Strasbourg in the winter transfer window. Kuzyaev is ending his contract at the end of the month and could be keen on finding a new club to get more minutes.