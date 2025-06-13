Menu
Daley Blind News: Complete season in backline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Blind appeared in 38 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, providing two assists.

Blind remained a key figure at the back with exceptional durability, completing over 3,000 minutes across all competitions for Girona. Blind couldn't set new career highs in league play but contributed decently with 42 crosses, 49 tackles, 32 interceptions, and 88 clearances in 34 appearances. With one year left on his contract, there is no doubt that Blind will remain a key leader and contributor in the backline for Girona next season if he remains at the club.

Daley Blind
Girona
