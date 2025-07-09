Damion Downs News: Moves to England

Downs has completed a transfer to Southampton from Koln, according to his former club.

Downs is not going to remain with Koln following their promotion and his solid season with the club, as he is exiting despite earning the joint top-scorer in the second tier of Germany last campaign. He started in 23 of his 32 appearances last season, notching 11 goals and six assists. He will hope to see the same success with his new club, having plenty to prove at the age of 21.