Damir Kreilach Injury: Out against Columbus

Kreilach (Achilles) is out for Saturday's trip to Columbus, per the MLS injury report.

Kreilach is the second Vancouver player to land on the injury report with an Achilles injury report, alongside Sam Adekugbe. That's certainly not ideal, especially with Kreilach coming off the bench and scoring last time out. Kreilach will hope this is a minor Achilles issue and not a long-term problem that limits his ability off the bench for the coming months.