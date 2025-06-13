Menu
Damir Kreilach Injury: Out against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Kreilach (Achilles) is out for Saturday's trip to Columbus, per the MLS injury report.

Kreilach is the second Vancouver player to land on the injury report with an Achilles injury report, alongside Sam Adekugbe. That's certainly not ideal, especially with Kreilach coming off the bench and scoring last time out. Kreilach will hope this is a minor Achilles issue and not a long-term problem that limits his ability off the bench for the coming months.

Damir Kreilach
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
