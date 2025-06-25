Damir Kreilach News: On bench against San Diego

Kreilach (Achilles) is on the bench for Wednesday's matchup versus San Diego FC.

Kreilach is fit after missing one game due to the issue, but he has barely played this season so he should stay among the substitutes going forward. He did achieve a penalty goal in his 19 minutes of MLS play in 2025. Depending on the position he's used in, both Jeevan Singh Badwal and Daniel Rios could see their playing time affected if the Croatian appears in upcoming weeks.