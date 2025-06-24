Menu
Damola Ajayi News: Loaned to Rovers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 24, 2025

Ajayi has been loaned to the Doncaster Rovers from Tottenham, according to his parent club.

Ajayi is going to spend the 2025/26 campaign away from Tottenham on loan, departing to Doncaster for the season. This is a good move for the attacker who should see plenty of time on loan after only appearing for nine minutes with Tottenham in the 2024/25 campaign. He will hope to return to his parent club bidding for minutes following the loan.

Damola Ajayi
Doncaster Rovers
