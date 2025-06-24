Damola Ajayi News: Loaned to Rovers

Ajayi has been loaned to the Doncaster Rovers from Tottenham, according to his parent club.

Ajayi is going to spend the 2025/26 campaign away from Tottenham on loan, departing to Doncaster for the season. This is a good move for the attacker who should see plenty of time on loan after only appearing for nine minutes with Tottenham in the 2024/25 campaign. He will hope to return to his parent club bidding for minutes following the loan.