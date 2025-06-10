Dani Carvajal Injury: Does part of training Monday

Carvajal (knee) has been training partially with the team on Monday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Carvajal suffered a serious knee injury in early October that ruled him out for the season, but he has been close to returning and has improved even further in his recovery as he was spotted doing parts of team training under new coach Xabi Alonso on Monday. The Real Madrid captain will likely be included in the list of players who will travel to the Club World Cup, and he could feature for the first time in eight months during this competition. His return would provide a significant boost to the defense as well as leadership on and off the pitch.