Dani Carvajal Injury: Not ready to return yet

Carvajal (knee) has made good progress in his rehabilitation but isn't ready to return just yet, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "We need to be calm with the others. Alaba, Carvajal and Militao need more time."

Carvajal has trained partially with the team recently but still needs more time in his rehabilitation to be fully ready for the Merengues. The Real Madrid's captain's first chance to come back will likely come against Salzburg on June 26 in the third game of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. That said, with the new addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the competition will be higher for the right-back spot, with new coach Xabi Alonso already mentioning he will have headaches choosing who will start between the two.