Dani Carvajal Injury: Trains with team Friday

Carvajal (knee) was spotted training with the team on Friday, the club posted.

Carvajal is progressing well and getting closer to a return, as he was spotted training with intensity in team training on Friday. It is still unclear whether he will be part of the squad for upcoming games in the FIFA Club World Cup, but he is not far from returning to competition. This is good news for the Spanish side, as the captain is an important player in the squad and his competition with newcomer Trent Alexander-Arnold will be interesting to follow.