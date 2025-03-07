Dani Vivian Injury: Suffers muscle injury

Vivian (undisclosed) is out for the time being due to a muscle injury, according to his club.

Vivian will not make the call after suffering an injury in the 23rd minute of their previous match, as he is now dealing with a strain in his thigh. He is out for the time being and his return will depend on his evolution through rehabilitation. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Aitor Paredes or Andoni Gorosabel as likely replacements.