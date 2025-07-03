Daniel Edelman Injury: Available against San Jose

Edelman (knee) has been back in training and is available for Saturday's clash against San Jose Earthquakes, coach Sandro Schwarz said in a press conference, according to the South Ward Network.

Edelman suffered a knee injury that made him miss the last contest against Minnesota, but it must have been a minor issue since he was back in team training this week and will be available for Saturday's game. Edelman should return directly to the starting XI since he has been an undisputed starter in the midfield for NYRB.